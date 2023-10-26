DEA to hold 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Drug Enforcement Administration(DEA) is hosting its 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The event is offering anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at numerous locations across the state.

During last years event, more than 4,000 pounds were collected in Alabama, 285 pounds of that came from Madison County. More than 100,000 pounds have been turned in since the event first started 24 years ago.

DEA Agent Peter Gruden says they operate on a no questions asked policy.

“I think there is an idea that we are trying to get people in trouble, that’s not our intention at all. It is more of a public service,” he said. “You don’t want these medications in your home where they could possibly do harm to your family or your loved ones so its a safe way to get rid of those.”

The event will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. To find a drop off location near you click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.