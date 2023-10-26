Crime Stoppers: Man shoots shotgun during confrontation outside of Huntsville gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Carrying around a shotgun will get you noticed. Yanking it out of your pants and firing it will land you on Crime Stoppers and maybe even in jail.

A gas run on October 2 turned into a confrontation. A man wearing jeans, a black shirt and a ballcap walked up to the entrance of the Petro gas station on University Drive when he pulled out a 12-guage shotgun from his pants.

At this point, words were exchanged with a man hopping into a red Nissan SUV which then pulled away. The suspect then blasts a round at the vehicle.

The offender then ran across University Drive in the direction of Northwoods.

If you recognize him or any others on this list contact police.

Katie Rice is wanted for breaking into a home. When caught she will face a burglary charge.

Courtney Timmons is wanted on a theft charge for passing a $12,000 bad check through Redstone Federal Credit Union.

Tempie Robinson is accused of failing to register with local law enforcement as a convicted sex offender.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

