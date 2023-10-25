Deals
Murder warrant is issued for a Massachusetts man wanted in the shooting death of his wife

Police in Massachusetts are searching more than 400 acres of woods for a murder suspect after his car was found by a hunter. (WBZ, MORE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT
GARDNER, Mass. (AP) — A murder warrant was issued Wednesday for a Massachusetts man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his wife.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said police are continuing their search for Aaron Pennington after his wife, Breanne Pennington, 30, was found fatally shot inside the couple’s Gardner, Massachusetts, home on Sunday.

Gardner Police were called to the scene after the couple’s four children left the home and went to a neighbor’s house.

Breanne Pennington was found dead in the family home. City property records show Aaron Pennington has owned the home since June 2022.

Police said Aaron Pennington left around 9 a.m. in his white 2013 BMW Model 320 sedan.

On Monday evening, a hunter spotted Pennington’s vehicle about 1,500 feet down a wooded trail off Kenton Street near an area known as Camp Collier, a land trust used by Boy Scouts and church groups in Gardner, investigators said. Police began searching the wooded area for Pennington.

The murder charge was filed in Gardner District Court.

The investigation into the homicide and Pennington’s whereabouts remains ongoing by Gardner Police, State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, and Massachusetts State Police.

Police are warning the public not to approach Pennington, noting that he is potentially armed.

The Associated Press has left messages via social media with two possible relatives of Aaron Pennington; they weren’t immediately returned.

