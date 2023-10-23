Partly to mostly cloudy and warm 70s Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. We start off another work and school week with partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s, a light jacket may be a good idea headed out the door.

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures staying above average in the middle to upper 70s, winds will be light from the southeast. Cloud cover will remain in place overnight into Tuesday morning and our low temperatures will stay mild in the lower 50s as a result. Tuesday will bring more sunshine and breezy winds from the southeast gusting over 20 miles per hour, highs will be just shy of 80 degrees.

Wednesday through Friday will stay very warm for late October standards with temperatures staying in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Unfortunately, this great stretch of Fall weather will also bring no chance of rainfall across the Tennessee Valley and this will lead to high fire danger and drought conditions will continue to deteriorate. Next weekend will continue the warm and dry stretch with high temps in the lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday.

Models continue to show a cold front will come through around Halloween and this will bring chances for scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures to start off November.

