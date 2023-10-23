Huntsville’s Jewish leaders hold rally supporting Israel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders of north Alabama’s Jewish community rallied Sunday evening to show support for Israel as the war in Gaza begins it’s third week.

Rabbi P.J. Schwartz of Temple B’nai Sholom in Huntsville, says the goal here is to put the situation in context. That’s especially important, he says, when it comes to making it clear who is involved in the war. “This is something that is not a fight against Israel and Gaza or Israel and Palestine.” Schwartz told WAFF 48. “This is something much more than that. This is a battle between Israel and Hamas. Hamas is a terrorist organization. We are talking against, we are fighting against terror.”

Schwartz says it’s extremely important during times like these for people to come together. He says attacks on Israel are attacks on the Jewish people as a community, around the world. “Hamas wants to obliterate the existence of Israel, of a Jewish state. This is not just an Israel issue, this is a Jewish issue.”

A few dozen people gathered in front of the Huntsville Museum of Art to listen to music and hear messages. The rabbi is calling on people of all faiths in north Alabama to recognize his argument. “We here in Huntsville value diversity, we value inclusivity, we want to fight against hatred and all the ‘isms’ out there and what we are finding is that this is an extreme form of anti-Semitism.”

