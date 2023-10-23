Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Huntsville’s Jewish leaders hold rally supporting Israel

Rabbi P.J. Schwartz (at podium) addresses the crowd during Sunday's rally in Huntsville
Rabbi P.J. Schwartz (at podium) addresses the crowd during Sunday's rally in Huntsville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders of north Alabama’s Jewish community rallied Sunday evening to show support for Israel as the war in Gaza begins it’s third week.

Rabbi P.J. Schwartz of Temple B’nai Sholom in Huntsville, says the goal here is to put the situation in context. That’s especially important, he says, when it comes to making it clear who is involved in the war. “This is something that is not a fight against Israel and Gaza or Israel and Palestine.” Schwartz told WAFF 48. “This is something much more than that. This is a battle between Israel and Hamas. Hamas is a terrorist organization. We are talking against, we are fighting against terror.”

Schwartz says it’s extremely important during times like these for people to come together. He says attacks on Israel are attacks on the Jewish people as a community, around the world. “Hamas wants to obliterate the existence of Israel, of a Jewish state. This is not just an Israel issue, this is a Jewish issue.”

A few dozen people gathered in front of the Huntsville Museum of Art to listen to music and hear messages. The rabbi is calling on people of all faiths in north Alabama to recognize his argument. “We here in Huntsville value diversity, we value inclusivity, we want to fight against hatred and all the ‘isms’ out there and what we are finding is that this is an extreme form of anti-Semitism.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Crow, 36
Decatur Police arrest the mother of dead newborn found in dumpster
Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Kitchen Cops find problems at a popular pumpkin patch
Colt Carroll
Guntersville man arrested for murder after woman found dead in ditch

Latest News

Demond Crumbaugh
Man accused of shooting cars with AR-15 after argument at Decatur Waffle House
Police presence at Krystal where body was recovered
Man charged with murder after shooting at Huntsville fast food restaurant
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt
Sen. Katie Britt shares statement on Israel during press conference
Scene of fire near YS, Inc. in Collinsville
Multiple crews battle large structure fire in DeKalb Co.
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win