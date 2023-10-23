Expert shares how to prepare your home now to avoid pests later

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While we have unusually warm temperatures during the day this week, it is getting chilly at night. Soon those cold temperatures will stick around all day, forcing us inside along with pests like rodents and bugs.

“If we could draw a graph, it follows the weather so as the weather drops, calls go up,” said Alan Farmer, owner of Farmer’s Smart Pest Control based in Helena. “When it gets cold, the number one pests that we see are going to be rodents, mice and rats of all kinds are going to be coming in this time of year. Number two’s probably going to be what we call American cockroaches. Those are the large wood roaches that a lot of people have problems with. Those will start seeking shelter this time of year as well.”

He says the three main reasons for them coming inside include food, water, and shelter which is the number one reason they’re entering your home.

Because of this, Farmer says it’s a great time of year to check under doors for gaps: “Any daylight that you see and also checking your windows to make sure not only that they’re closed, but that they’re locked tight.”

As far as water, Farmer recommends checking for any leaks, especially if you have a cockroach problem.

“They have the nickname water bug and most people use that because they’re a little embarrassed to say they’ve got roaches in their homes,” he explained. “The nickname water bug comes from their dependency on water. Cockroaches can only go a few days without water, but they can go 30 days without food.”

That food is a big incentive for rats and mice, especially dog food or crumbs. Farmer says the big thing is to keep everything neat and tidy inside your home.

“So the cleaner you can be in your home, specifically in the kitchen area, the fewer pests you would have,” said Farmer.

Farmer says while these tips can help with preventing a pest problem once it becomes an overwhelming issue, it’s best to call a professional.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.