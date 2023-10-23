All lanes on Hwy. 157 closed after two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash is currently blocking the roadway on Highway 157 in Lawrence County on Monday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident occurred at approximately 8:10 a.m. where all lanes on Highway 157 near Highway 36 are currently closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers are continuing to monitor the situation.

