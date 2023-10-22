Deals
Sen. Katie Britt shares statement on Israel during press conference

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt(Source: Office of U.S. Sen. Katie Britt)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) joined Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin (D-Md.) along with other colleagues for a press conference discussing what they saw on the ground in Israel Sunday afternoon.

Sen. Britt along with the other Senators visited Israel to meet with key leaders as part of an official trip to the Middle East. The basis of the trip was to advocate for regional stability and long-term sustainable peace.

Sen. Britt emphasized her support for Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas with the following statement:

Additionally, along with Senators Britt, Graham, and Cardin, other members of the delegation in Israel included the following:

  • Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.Dak.)
  • Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine)
  • Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-R.I.)
  • Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska)
  • Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.)
  • Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.)
  • Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

