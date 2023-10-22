Prayer vigil held for Brindlee Mountain senior killed in Guntersville car crash

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Saturday afternoon, emotions were high for more than a hundred people who gathered in Guntersville.

17-year-old Gavin Daniel was killed early Wednesday morning when his car crashed in the Warrenton Road and Bennett Drive area.

His Brindlee Mountain basketball teammates say he was the best kind of friend.

“He was the sweetest guy on the team,” said Colton Hall, a former teammate. “When he got hurt for basketball, he was always there. Always had a smile on his face and he was just— Every time you needed someone, he was always there for you.”

There were tributes and collages filled with all of Daniel’s photos, and basketballs signed in his honor.

Even the shirts his loved ones wore showed his love for the game of basketball.

“He was always known for taking charges every single time so he stepped in for the charge and this dude plows through him and he just goes back and it knocks him out,” remembered John Taymon, another former teammate.

As Daniel was off the court from the play, Taymon recalls him still eager to get back in the game.

“I remember him waking back up and he was like ‘Are we winning?’ and we were down by like 20 [points] at that point, dude,” Taymon said. “And [the nurse] was like ‘nah’ and he was like ‘dang’. He was so mad about it just because we weren’t winning. But all he wanted to do was go back out and play so that was a good memory for Gavin.”

Ian Garner was Daniel’s best friend as well as his teammate.

He says even though the day was tough, just knowing how people have reached out and supported him lets him know his friend of 16 years will be missed.

“How many people came out and supported was the main thing,” Garner said. “Because Gavin — he was a very great person, and getting to realize how much he affected so many people was a perfect thing.”

Daniel was the third Marshall County teenager to lose their life in a wreck in a little over a month.

And while the cause of the crash is under an ALEA investigation, his life will not be forgotten by the ones who cherished him most.

