People touched by cancer share their stories at the 20th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling reporting
By Sean Dowling
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a sea of pink in downtown Huntsville bright and early Saturday morning for the 20th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. The weather provided runners and walkers with perfect conditions.

The Survivors’ Walk started half an hour before the 5K, and it was the survivors that touched onlookers like Linda Nicodemus during her first trip to the event.

“Each one has their own separate story and it’s just very inspiring that they made it through and they’re here to celebrate them,” Nicodemus said.

Many participants like Jannette Clarke told 48 News, that their hearts are also with those who could not participate in Saturday’s event.

“We love to see the people come out and celebrate Liz Hurley, and pray for those who are not fortunate enough to be here with us,” Clarke said.

But for those who made it out, the celebration reminded folks of something else the Tennessee Valley goes all out for! “Oh, I think it’s crazy how great the community comes together,” Nicodemus said. “It looks like a football game.”

Speaking of the community, there’s a benefit to everyone who lives in the Tennessee Valley. Over the years, the Ribbon Run has raised more than $6 million to buy lifesaving equipment for the Huntsville and Madison Hospital Breast Centers.

It’s something that isn’t lost on Dr. Daniel Schreeder with Clearview Cancer Institute.

“I think we’ve got the best care around. I don’t think there’s any place that does it better. If we catch it early, we can start the race earlier,” Dr. Schreeder said.

Speaking of the race, not only did participants finish strong, everyone told 48 News they’re ready for next year!

Prayer vigil for Brindlee Mountain HS senior killed in Guntersville car crash
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Dozens gathered for pro-Palestine rally in downtown Huntsville
20th Annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Prayer vigil for Brindlee Mountain HS senior killed in Guntersville car crash
