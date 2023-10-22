Partly cloudy & seasonably warm Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday morning. We are waking up to mainly cloudy skies across the Tennessee Valley with very mild morning temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.

Early cloud cover will stay with us before gradually pushing out into the late morning and afternoon hours, highs today will be more seasonal in the low to middle 70s. Clouds will once again move in overnight keeping us mild to start off the work and school week, we will wake up around 50 degrees Monday morning. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s and a light southeast breeze.

Tuesday through Friday will be very quiet weather days for late October with warmer than average high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Unfortunately, this great stretch of Fall weather will also bring no chance of rainfall across the Tennessee Valley and this will lead to high fire danger and drought conditions will continue to deteriorate. By Friday there is a slight chance of seeing a few rain showers as well as into next weekend.

It looks like a cold front will come through around Halloween and this will bring chances for scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures to start off November.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.