Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Partly cloudy & seasonably warm Sunday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Afternoon Planner
WAFF Afternoon Planner(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday morning.  We are waking up to mainly cloudy skies across the Tennessee Valley with very mild morning temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. 

Early cloud cover will stay with us before gradually pushing out into the late morning and afternoon hours, highs today will be more seasonal in the low to middle 70s.  Clouds will once again move in overnight keeping us mild to start off the work and school week, we will wake up around 50 degrees Monday morning.  Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s and a light southeast breeze. 

Tuesday through Friday will be very quiet weather days for late October with warmer than average high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.  Unfortunately, this great stretch of Fall weather will also bring no chance of rainfall across the Tennessee Valley and this will lead to high fire danger and drought conditions will continue to deteriorate.  By Friday there is a slight chance of seeing a few rain showers as well as into next weekend. 

It looks like a cold front will come through around Halloween and this will bring chances for scattered rain showers and cooler temperatures to start off November.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Crow, 36
Decatur Police arrest the mother of dead newborn found in dumpster
Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Kitchen Cops find problems at a popular pumpkin patch
Colt Carroll
Guntersville man arrested for murder after woman found dead in ditch

Latest News

For the rest of the afternoon, sunny, breezy and warm. Temps around 80 degrees. Overnight,...
Partly cloudy overnight, more sun tomorrow and nice.
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Warm & breezy Saturday, cooler temps Sunday
WAFF Ribbon Forecast
Warm & breezy Saturday, cooler temps Sunday
This afternoon, it will be mostly sunny & breezy. Gusts to 25-30 MPH out of the Northwest with...
Sunny & breezy today. More sun for the weekend.