Multiple crews battle large structure fire in DeKalb Co.

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A huge fire at a business in DeKalb County has emergency responders from several areas assisting now on Sunday afternoon.

The fire allegedly occurred at the Y and S manufacturing plant on County Road 458 in the Pine Ridge area, according to WAFF’s partner with DeKalb County Daily News.

At this time, the fire is believed to be contained, however, this has also sparked a brush fire behind the structure. Further, it is also believed there is one fire hydrant at the scene.

The following agencies are assisting in this fire:

Pine Ridge Fire Department

Blake Volunteer Fire Department

Fyffe Fire Rescue Department

Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department

Collinsville Fire Department

Hendrixville Volunteer Fire Department

Peeks Corner Fire Department

Fort Payne Fire and Rescue

There has been no confirmation of injuries or if anyone was hurt in this incident. WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

