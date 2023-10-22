Deals
Multiple crews battle large structure fire in DeKalb Co.

Scene of fire near YS, Inc. in Collinsville
Scene of fire near YS, Inc. in Collinsville(DeKalb County Daily News)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A huge fire at a business in DeKalb County has emergency responders from several areas assisting now on Sunday afternoon.

The fire allegedly occurred at the Y and S manufacturing plant on County Road 458 in the Pine Ridge area, according to WAFF’s partner with DeKalb County Daily News.

At this time, the fire is believed to be contained, however, this has also sparked a brush fire behind the structure. Further, it is also believed there is one fire hydrant at the scene.

The following agencies are assisting in this fire:

  • Pine Ridge Fire Department
  • Blake Volunteer Fire Department
  • Fyffe Fire Rescue Department
  • Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department
  • Collinsville Fire Department
  • Hendrixville Volunteer Fire Department
  • Peeks Corner Fire Department
  • Fort Payne Fire and Rescue

There has been no confirmation of injuries or if anyone was hurt in this incident. WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

