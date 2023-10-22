Death investigation underway following shooting off North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway following a shooting at Krystal’s on Sunday afternoon off North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of North Memorial Parkway shortly after 1 p.m.

WAFF crews on the scene saw a huge police presence with caution tape surrounding the building. Further, crews confirmed there was a tarp covering a dead body. There is no information on the victim or the suspect at this time.

Huntsville Police said this is an ongoing death investigation. It is believed to be an isolated incident. HPD Investigators are speaking with persons of interest.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

