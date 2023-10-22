Dead body recovered off Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A dead body was recovered at Krystal’s on Sunday afternoon off Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of North Memorial Parkway shortly after 1 p.m.

WAFF crews on the scene saw a huge police presence with caution tape surrounding the building. Further, there was a tarp covering a dead body. We do not have information on the victim or the suspect at this time.

Huntsville Police says this is an ongoing investigation. WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

