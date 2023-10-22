Deals
Dead body recovered off Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

Police presence at Krystal where body was recovered
Police presence at Krystal where body was recovered(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A dead body was recovered at Krystal’s on Sunday afternoon off Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of North Memorial Parkway shortly after 1 p.m.

WAFF crews on the scene saw a huge police presence with caution tape surrounding the building. Further, there was a tarp covering a dead body. We do not have information on the victim or the suspect at this time.

Huntsville Police says this is an ongoing investigation. WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

