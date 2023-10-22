Deals
After a pleasant overnight with a few clouds, more sunshine for Monday.

First Alert Weather
For tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Low temps around 50 degrees. Monday through Friday, sunny and warm. High temps around 80°, overnight lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees with mostly clear conditions. Next chance of rain comes next weekend. The early call would be Saturday night and Sunday. Temps remain warm with afternoon highs around 80 degrees. The chance for showers will continue for Monday and Halloween with much cooler temps. High temps dip back into the 60s both days.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
