7th annual One Table event returning to the Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A popular event will be returning again to downtown Florence. The 7th annual One Table event will be back on November 2nd.

One Table is a yearly free community meal shared along one table. The food will be catered by Jill’s Sweet Memories in Florence.

Guests do not have to register or pay money to attend the annual event and enjoy the company.

Chelsea Wassner, an event coordinator for One Table said the idea came from another city and the event’s team thought it would be a great addition to the Renaissance City. Wassner said attending the event is also an excellent way to form relationships with strangers.

“Our goal is for people to sit with people that they would never have shared a table with,” Wassner said. “We see that year after year, people meeting new friends or just having conversations with somebody that they wouldn’t ever have a conversation with just by proximity — And that is just an incredible thing.”

Wassner says she is expecting a big turnout this year in the Shoals. One Table will be taking place at the Plaza in downtown Florence from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.