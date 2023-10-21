Where to see the fall colors in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Are you a person who gets excited about the change in colors when the Fall season hits? Well, you are in the right place.

WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily outlined some places to explore to get the best view of the fall foliage around the Tennessee Valley.

The peak time to check out the change in the north Alabama leaves will take place from the end of October until the middle of November.

The following need to be on your list to explore this season:

Wheeler National Wildlife Center Nestled along the Tennessee River, the 34,500-acre refuge offers plenty of trails and roads to check out that offer lots of Instagram-worthy pictures.

Point Mallard Park Located in southeast Decatur with three miles worth of trails to check out some cool scenery along the Flint River.

Bankhead Forest Waterfalls, sandstone bluffs, and a cascade of colorful trees welcome everyone to its 181,230-acre forest offering 51 miles of trails in Lawrence County.

Marbut Bend The flat 1–mile loop in Elkmont takes visitors through a wetland, by a pond created by a beaver dam along the Elk River in Limestone County.

Swan Creek Greenway The 2.5-mile trail east of downtown Athens features a restored covered bridge, a wetland area and a creek.

Little River Canyon Nature Preserve Sassafras, hickory, maple and dogwood trees are in abundance with a likelihood of encountering 45-foot waterfalls in Fort Payne.

Dismals Canyon A 1.5-mile hiking trail that leads visitors into an 85-acre nature preserve covered with the changing yellows and oranges of trees.

Natchez Trace Parkway Drive over to the scenic landscape in Florence for the 444-mile two-lane road that connects Natchez, Mississippi, to Nashville.

Russell Cave National Monument Close to the town of Bridgeport with a 1.2-mile nature trail.



