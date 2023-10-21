Warm & breezy Saturday, cooler temps Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Saturday morning. We have clear skies and fairly calm conditions to start off our weekend, morning temperatures are chilly in the low to middle 40s.

It will be a fantastic morning with ideal race conditions for the Liz hurley Ribbon Run downtown, race spectators should probably have a light jacket. Today will bring ample sunshine and warmer than average high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This afternoon will be breezy with a southwesterly wind gusting over 20 miles per hour at times.

More clouds will move in overnight and that will keep us a bit warmer for Sunday morning with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday will be another sunny day, but high temperatures will be more seasonal in the low to middle 70s. We are looking at a fairly benign and calm stretch of late October weather for next work and school week with plenty of sunshine each day and seasonably warm high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Unfortunately, we have no chance for rain over the next seven days and our drought conditions will continue to worsen across the Tennessee Valley. Our next best chance of rainfall will be next weekend into Halloween.

