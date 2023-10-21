University of AL professor talks impact of no house speaker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The GOP party is closing out another week without a speaker, after a third vote on the House floor in which Representative Jim Jordan fell well short of a majority of the full chamber.

The House voted Friday morning to remove Rep. Jordan as a potential speaker, and the decision leaves many questions as to how this will impact any spending bills, including aid for Ukraine and Israel, in the near future. They will also need to pass a plan to keep the government funded once that stopgap plan runs out November 17.

Dr. Allen Linken, an associate professor, and the Director of Undergraduate Studies in Political Science at the University of Alabama, says the house has no obligation to pass a bill for Israel or Ukraine and that right now, that shouldn’t be their top concern.

“It’s meant to be a body of government, it can’t be bypassed, there’s no way to constitutionally bypass the house of representatives,” Dr. Linken says.

Spending bills remain in limbo as the GOP remain without a speaker in the House of Representatives, rendering them unable to bring agendas to the floor to be voted on.

“There’s a clause in the constitution that requires all bills that require spending or revenue to start in the house of representatives,” Dr. Linken says.

And then there’s Article 1 section 7 clause 1, also known as the Origination Clause.

“The House of representatives has smaller districts, smaller constituencies, more local more personal and the idea is if the American people are going to get taxed then the bill needs to come from the house,” Dr. Linken says.

Dr. Linken says that holds up not only any federal aid to war-torn countries, but also funding for our own.

“If the bill doesn’t start in the house it can’t go anywhere. We have Ukraine, we have Israel, and those may not require spending but we’re also in a continuing resolution right now in the middle of November we’re going to run out of money, so at some point in the next two to three weeks we’re going to need a bill to fund the government and that bill will have to come from the house,” Dr. Linken says.

Dr. Linken says time is of the essence, and that it’s quickly being lost as the GOP struggle to reach an agreement before before Nov. 17.

“There are real impacts to families and to Americans who rely on money from the federal government, but I just at the moment don’t see a easy path to getting a speaker and then even if we get a speaker I don’t see a path to the republican controlled house working with the democratically controlled senate to get a bill that we can both agree on to get to the President to fund the government,” he says.

House Republicans will return Monday to start the process again. Members have until Sunday to declare speaker candidacies.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.