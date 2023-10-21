‘Raise Your Ribbon’: All the information you need and more for the 20th Annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 20th Annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is on Saturday morning and WAFF 48 News everything you need to be prepared for it!

PARKING

Attendees are able to park for FREE at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. Attendees can also park downtown or surrounding areas and walk to the race start on Lowe Avenue.

Attendees will also be able to take advantage of FREE transportation on the City of Huntsville Orbit buses along Church Street/Gallatin Street to Huntsville Hospital, where it is a short walk to the start line at Huntsville Junior High.

If you park downtown, you can catch the Orbit bus at Big Spring Park across from the YMCA. From there attendees can deboard the bus at the Twickenham Square Publix or Huntsville Hospital Main on Gallatin Street.

Buses operate on an exact timed schedule and while arrive at the Big Spring Park Stop at 7:02 a.m., 7:32 a.m., and 8:02 a.m. When the race is over, walk down to the Huntsville Hospital Main bus stop shelter and ride for free (15 and 45 minutes after the hour) back to Big Spring Park.

WHEN AND WHERE

The Survivors’ Walk will begin at 8 a.m. All registered survivors will line up on Lowe Ave. near the west end zone of the football field. The walk will proceed toward the start line and through the 5K finish line on Adams Street.

The 5K race will start at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Lowe Ave. and Adams St. and will end at Huntsville Junior High School.

WHY

WAFF 48 News Anchor Liz Hurley established the Liz Hurley Breast Cancer Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation in 1999 following her own fight with breast cancer. To this date 1,235,902 patients have been seen, 669,619 mammograms, 4,444 patients have been diagnosed, 4,2000 patients have been navigated and a total of more than $6.6 million have been raised through the fund.

For background, there was no Huntsville Hospital Breast Center or Madison Hospital Breast Center 25 years ago when I was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer. I found that unacceptable. 24 years ago, I established the Liz Hurley Breast Cancer Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation. In 2004, The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run began as the premiere fundraiser for the Fund because we needed a breast health center in our community, and we needed to equip it. Once Huntsville Hospital, then Madison Hospital Breast Centers were established, these centers also needed trained medical professionals and programs. Through the Fund and annual 5K ,more than $6.6 million has been raised for equipment, certification training and the Surviving and Thriving Program. There is also a patient-assistance arm that helps underinsured and uninsured patients. Monies raised in the LHRR mean the not-for-profit hospital can redirect funding to other areas that are critical, but may not get as much attention. AGAIN, Thank YOU for helping ME help other women and those who love them.

For more answers to your FAQs visit the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run website.

