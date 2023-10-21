Deals
Partly cloudy overnight, more sun tomorrow and nice.

First Alert Weather
For the rest of the afternoon, sunny, breezy and warm. Temps around 80 degrees. Overnight, partly cloudy. Temps around degrees. A few clouds early for Sunday, otherwise sunny and nice. High temps in the low to mid 70s. Upper 40s with clear conditions for Sunday night. Monday through Friday, sunny and pleasant with high temps in the 70s, low temps in the 50s. Next chance of rain comes next weekend, favoring Sunday. High temps next weekend in the 70s as well. Early call for Halloween, scattered showers and cooler. high temps in the low 60s, likely falling into the 50s during the evening.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the rest of the afternoon, sunny, breezy and warm. Temps around 80 degrees. Overnight, partly cloudy. Temps around degrees. A few clouds early for Sunday, otherwise sunny and nice. High temps in the low to mid 70s. Upper 40s with clear conditions for Sunday night.

Monday through Friday, sunny and pleasant with high temps in the 70s, low temps in the 50s. Next chance of rain comes next weekend, favoring Sunday. High temps next weekend in the 70s as well.

Early call for Halloween, scattered showers and cooler. high temps in the low 60s, likely falling into the 50s during the evening.

48 First Alert Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy & nice for today