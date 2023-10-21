‘A matter of right and wrong’: Protestors hold conference outside Decatur City Hall

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Protest leaders spoke outside Decatur City Hall on Friday afternoon as they continue to call for answers surrounding the death of Steve Perkins.

Perkins was shot and killed by police outside his home 3-weeks ago after police say he pointed a gun at them.

During Thursday’s event, Stand in Power protestor Lawrence Souffrant said they will not stop until those responsible for Perkins’ death are held accountable.

“We will persist in our calls for the arrest, termination and prosecution of the involved officers and the tow truck driver for their crimes on September 29,” he said. “Our demands for justice transcends race. It’s a matter of right and wrong.”

Following the event, Decatur Police Todd Pinion answered a few questions. In one of his answers, Pinion stated that he and Perkins frequented the same gym.

“Perkins was an acquaintance from a gym we both frequented and routinely saw and spoke with each other while working out,” Pinion said.

Since the night of the fatal shooting, one of the officers involved was placed on administrative leave while two other officers have been place on administrative assignment.

