Dozens gathered for pro-Palestine rally in downtown Huntsville

Peace for Palestine Rally outside Madison County Courthouse
Peace for Palestine Rally outside Madison County Courthouse
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of people gathered outside the Madison County Courthouse to offer support and peace for Palestine on Saturday afternoon.

The “Peace for Palestine” rally began and ended at the courthouse in downtown Huntsville. Lots of signs and chants were shared among the sea of people in solidarity for Palestine following the overseas conflict between Israel and Hamas.

People were heard chanting “You’re supporting genocide!,” and holding Palestinian flags, among other signs showing their support.

People showing support for Palestine outside Madison County Courthouse
People showing support for Palestine outside Madison County Courthouse(WAFF)

One person at the rally was Sarah Arafat, who said both her parents were born and raised in Gaza and wanted to protest for those who were unable. On the conflict as a Palestinian living in the US as an American, she said she feels helpless.

“It feels really helpless from an American standpoint,” Arafat said. “Knowing our tax dollars are funding genocide — It’s a very helpless feeling.”

More than 4,300 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry run by Hamas. That includes a disputed number from a hospital explosion earlier in the week. The ministry says another 1,400 are believed to be buried under the rubble.

From 1967 until 2005, Gaza was occupied by Israel after pulling up settlements and withdrawing soldiers. Two years following that, Hamas took over Gaza.

