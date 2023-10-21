Developers for a downtown Decatur apartment complex moving forward with plan to revitalize

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Apartment developers from Tennessee are seeking to revitalize downtown Decatur with an apartment complex.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Decatur Daily, a large group of protestors surrounded the downtown landscape while at Decatur City Hall for the officer-involved shooting that took place on Sept. 29 and apartment developers are wanting to add to the architecture.

Developers from the Hamilton Young commercial development firm, Richard Winstead and Steve Bacon, along with Mark McCommon, owner of Woodward Construction, have partnered together to form River City Lofts LLC to bring new facilities to the area of Decatur and are not deterred by the recent protests that have recently formed outside city hall.

The trio is planning to build a mixed-use complex with 100 apartments in downtown off Second Avenue and Grant Street along with two to four retail/restaurant spaces.

Winstead said he is aware most of the people in the council chambers were protesting the shooting death of Steve Perkins by Decatur Police.

Winstead said the protests have not impacted their decision moving forward in wanting to build the complex.

“Our goal is to become valued [in] the Decatur community and bring value to Decatur,” said Winstead. “It’s unfortunate these things happen, but it does not at all decrease our interest in the city.”

As for the next steps in this process, the Decatur City Council voted unanimously on Oct. 16 to sell a 70,000-square-foot property that is currently parking lots on Grant Street to River City Lofts.

Winstead said the closing on the sale has not been scheduled yet, however, he expects it to occur within the next few weeks.

“In my humble opinion, it’s probably in the best spot in Decatur,” Winstead said. “It’s certainly the best spot in downtown Decatur.”

