Cowboy Church community remembers pastor killed in a hit-and-run

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - State troopers are investigating a deadly hit and run in Limestone County, sending a whole community reeling.

Pastor Chris ‘Steve’ Olney was biking when a car hit and killed him on Wednesday. He led the small but mighty Cowboy Church of Limestone County.

Many community members say they feel like a piece of their church is now missing.

They say Pastor Steve led sermons every Sunday and built a community in rural Limestone County.

One congregant, Jeff Hurt, describes Steve as much more than a pastor.

“He was never too busy,” said Hurt. “If he had to stop what he was doing at home maybe preparing his lesson for the next Sunday. He would stop, drive over, and sit on my front deck on more than one occasion. I don’t know one person in the church who said one negative thing about Steve because he was always there for us.”

They spent many mornings talking about their past as veterans, exploring their spirituality and being active together.

Hurt says Pastor Steve went on ten-mile bike rides several times a week.

His bike ride on Wednesday took a deadly turn. He was hit and killed by a truck and the driver took off.

Hurt has many reminders of Pastor Steve in his home, including a bike that Pastor Steve just gave him.

“It strikes a chord on top of everything else,” said Hurt. “I can’t even go in the house now. When I pass it, I just tear up because you know that’s what he was given me so his buddy could ride with him. I’ll keep that for the rest of my life in remembrance of him.”

For now, Pastor Steve’s name still hangs on the church’s sign, but his pulpit sits empty. The church will have a healing service this Sunday.

They still need to decide who will lead the church next.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators are covering the case. Representatives said they couldn’t answer any specific questions because the case is still open.

They are looking for a Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon, most likely with damage to the passenger side.

