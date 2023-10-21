Colbert County Animal Services urges defendant who neglected over 40 dogs to pay for care

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) -The Colbert County Animal Services filed a petition on Thursday for the owner of the over 40 seized dogs to pay any costs incurred for the care of the dogs.

Debra Catledge was arrested twice at the end of Sept. within two days of each other in connection to animal cruelty charges in Colbert County.

Colbert County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Catledge on 15 counts of animal cruelty and again on state charges of 28 counts of failing to bury or burn livestock.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, the petition was filed by animal services’ attorney James Marks stating that 46 dogs were neglected or cruelly treated along with two deceased dogs were removed from Catledge’s property at 13330 U.S. 72 in Cherokee.

Colbert Animal Services Director Corey Speegle said the dogs and the horses that were seized on her property appeared to have been neglected.

Most of the horses have been placed in local organizations, while the dogs were taken to New York through the Guardians of Rescue organization as the case makes its way through the court system.

The court is asked to also “determine that the defendant “is unable, unwilling, or unfit to adequately provide for or protect the dogs impounded and enjoin the owner of further possession or custody of the dogs seized.”

Speegle said he wants the shelter to ultimately have custody of the dogs that are currently out of state into their forever homes.

