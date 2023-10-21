Deals
48 Blitz: see a full list of Week 8 football games, scores

The 48 Blitz crew and Sports Director Carl Prather dive into the past, present & future of football fields across the Tennessee Valley
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High school football moves into Week 8 in North Alabama!

See a full list of Week 8 games and scores by clicking here.

Check out recaps from Week 8 below:

48 Blitz Game of the Week: Lauderdale County vs. Mars Hill

The Tigers outlasted the Panthers in a 20-14 victory

Gadsden City vs. Lee

The Titans shut out the Generals 41-0

Florence vs. Grissom

The Falcons secured the victory in a 31-7 win over the Tigers

Huntsville vs. Sparkman

The Panthers outlasted the Senators in double overtime for a 35-28 victory

Deshler vs. Rogers

The Tigers send it all the way home with a 28-19 win over the Pirates

Red Bay vs. Tanner

The Rattlers kept momentum strong in their 46-14 win over the Tigers

Colbert County vs. Clements

The Indians responded with a 55-13 victory over the Colts

Pisgah vs. Fyffe

The Eagles prove themselves in a tight battle over the Red Devils 56-42

Arab vs. Guntersville

The Arabian Knights secured the win over the Wildcats 29-19

Priceville vs. Westminster Christian

The Wildcats got the win in regional play over the Bulldogs 36-29

Albertville vs. James Clemens

The Jets solidify their mark with a 58-18 victory over the Aggies

Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.

