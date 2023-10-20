Tractor-trailer causes road delay on Hwy. 67 at Indian Hills Rd.

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer has caused roadway delays on Highway 67 at Indian Hills Road in Decatur Friday afternoon.

The Decatur Police Department says the roadway is down to one lane following a tractor-trailer losing its load.

Motorists should drive through the area with caution.

