Tractor-trailer causes road delay on Hwy. 67 at Indian Hills Rd.
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer has caused roadway delays on Highway 67 at Indian Hills Road in Decatur Friday afternoon.
The Decatur Police Department says the roadway is down to one lane following a tractor-trailer losing its load.
Motorists should drive through the area with caution.
