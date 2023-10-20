Deals
Tractor-trailer causes road delay on Hwy. 67 at Indian Hills Rd.

Road block on Highway 67 at Indian Hills Road
Road block on Highway 67 at Indian Hills Road
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer has caused roadway delays on Highway 67 at Indian Hills Road in Decatur Friday afternoon.

The Decatur Police Department says the roadway is down to one lane following a tractor-trailer losing its load.

Motorists should drive through the area with caution.

