Shamarion Landrum wins Player of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Buckhorn Bucks have one of the better Offensive Lines in High School football in North Alabama. It helps when you have a running game that compliments the big guys on the line of scrimmage.

Shamarion Landrum helped the Bucks clinch a playoff berth during Week 7 of the High School football season over Lee after rushing for 158 yards and three Touchdowns. That effort was good enough for Landrum to be named 48 Blitz Player of The Week.

“My team works, and I work, so, we were gonna get the win regardless, and we believed in ourselves and we got closer as a team from that and just working,” Landrum said. “We were just working in the weight room, and on the field and I knew it was going to pay off on the game field.”

Buckhorn travels to face Fort Payne Friday in Week of the High School football season.

