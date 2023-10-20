Deals
Shamarion Landrum wins Player of the Week

Buckhorn Running Back scores three TD’s in win
Buckhorn Bucks Running Back Shamarion Landrum (pictured left) wins 48 Blitz Player of The Week. Landrum rushed for 158 yards and 3 TD's in a win over Lee.
By Carl Prather
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Buckhorn Bucks have one of the better Offensive Lines in High School football in North Alabama. It helps when you have a running game that compliments the big guys on the line of scrimmage.

Shamarion Landrum helped the Bucks clinch a playoff berth during Week 7 of the High School football season over Lee after rushing for 158 yards and three Touchdowns. That effort was good enough for Landrum to be named 48 Blitz Player of The Week.

“My team works, and I work, so, we were gonna get the win regardless, and we believed in ourselves and we got closer as a team from that and just working,” Landrum said. “We were just working in the weight room, and on the field and I knew it was going to pay off on the game field.”

Buckhorn travels to face Fort Payne Friday in Week of the High School football season.

