Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Reinventing the American Circus: Vernardos Circus

Take a peek inside the tent as Payton learns the ropes of a traveling circus
Take a peek inside the tent as Payton learns the ropes of a traveling circus
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The circus has come to town! Open now through October 29, at MidCity, The Venardos Circus is a unique Broadway-style circus performance perfect for all ages!

The show is perfect for little ones
The show is perfect for little ones(Venardos Circus Facebook)

It is reinventing the American Circus tradition for a new generation with Broadway-style flair. Theatre lovers and nostalgic circus fans alike will appreciate the way the show pays homage to circus traditions through the lens of high-quality entertainment for a modern family audience.

The full cast of Venardos Circus
The full cast of Venardos Circus(Venardos Circus Facebook)

The show features performances from ‘Duo Acosta,’ an aerial and hand-balancing duo, ‘Helen,’ a foot juggler, ‘Edge,’ who specializes in pre-show comedy and juggling, ‘Derileisy,’ an aerialist, and ‘Ernesto,’ an acrobat.’ Of course, the show would not be complete without Ringmaster, Kevin Venardos!

See a variety of performers
See a variety of performers(Venardos Circus Facebook)

From the moment you approach the tent, Venardos will transport you back in time to the golden days of the traveling circus where an amazing assortment of performers are waiting to dazzle you!

The cast holding their ringleader, Kevin
The cast holding their ringleader, Kevin(Venardos Circus Facebook)

To purchase tickets, visit https://tickets.venardoscircus.com/events/venardoscircus/961736.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Crow, 36
Decatur Police arrest the mother of dead newborn found in dumpster
Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
Colt Carroll
Guntersville man arrested for murder after woman found dead in ditch