Overturned vehicle injures 4 in Madison County overnight crash

police lights generic(KTTC)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - An overnight single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Madison County injured four people.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the time of call happened around 12:06 a.m. at 632 Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. Webster says five people were in the overturned vehicle that caught fire. One person ran off from the incident and the other four people were taken to Huntsville Hospital and Trauma Services.

