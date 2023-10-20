Mill Creek Redevelopment leaders gage community interest as they apply for new grant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new development is set to take the place of public housing units in Huntsville. Leaders opened up community meetings for current residents.

Neighbors could be moving into new buildings in three years if the Mill Creek organizers get a new grant, it could be totally complete in ten years. It’s a part of a national project called the Choice Neighborhood Initiative. They already received one large grant for the redevelopment project in 2019.

Now, they’re applying for another $50 million grant.

Urban Design Associates is one partner helping design the new neighborhood. UDA Principal Megan O’Hara says Johnson Tower residents won’t be displaced when the new housing is complete.

“The housing authority is going to prioritize the Johnson Tower residents for an early relocation,” said O’Hara. “We have all of this vacant land, people have already been rehoused and not displaced. We can build a brand new senior building and a brand new universal design building for people with disabilities before Johnson Tower is demolished. That means people would only have to move one time.”

O’Hara says they aren’t required to move into the new units.

“The project is called Choice Neighborhoods because HUD (Housing and Urban Development Department) wants residents to have choices so all residents will have the option to take a voucher or move to a different housing authority property they have that choice,” explained O’Hara.

She says case managers are set to be on-site to help with the relocation.

