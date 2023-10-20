Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Man poses as mannequin to rob shopping mall

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (CNN) - A 22-year-old man in Warsaw, Poland, posed as a mannequin in a shop window and robbed businesses after the mall closed.

According to CNN affiliate TVN24, the poser allegedly stole clothes, jewelry and food on more than one occasion.

In one incident, surveillance images shared by police caught the suspect sliding under the gate into a store for some new clothes and enjoying a meal at a restaurant in the mall after it was closed.

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.
Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.(Śródmieście Police Department)

Police officers from Śródmieście have charged the suspect with theft and burglary.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
Cindy Crow, 36
Decatur Police arrest the mother of dead newborn found in dumpster
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
Colt Carroll
Guntersville man arrested for murder after woman found dead in ditch

Latest News

Sidney Powell has already pleaded guilty to reduced charges. (WSB, CNN, POOL, FOX BUSINESS,...
Ex-Trump lawyer flips, pleads guilty in Georgia
FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Jury selection set to begin in the first trial in the Georgia election case against Trump and others
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
Rep. Jim Jordan will try again for House gavel, but Republicans won’t back the hardline Trump ally