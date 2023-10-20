Deals
Kitchen Cops find problems at a popular pumpkin patch

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There were only a handful of problems on the Kitchen Cops hot sheet this week, but our lowest score comes from one of the most popular fall family fun spots in Madison County.

Madison County

Tate Farms in Meridianville is hit with a 73 during it’s most recent inspection. The health department says it found flies at one drink stand. That’s not unexpected, considering this is a fully operational farm. However, that’s just one of several problems listed. There was also an issue with a dirty ice machine. Inspectors say that machine provides ice to multiple stalls around Tate Farms. There was also whipped cream and pizza at the wrong temperature, and multiple concession stands without hinks, soap or paper towels.

The South Cafe at the Toyota Engine Plant in north Huntsville gets a 77. There was a clogged drain causing a backup in the kitchen, along with dirty soda nozzles and a broken hand washing sink. There was also missing paperwork on food safety training for employees. The North Cafe had a high score of 86.

Cassie’s Cafe on Winchester Road gets an 84 due to it’s hot water not getting hot enough, a dirty ice machine and no sanitizer in the dishwashing sink.

Madison County Scores
Madison County Inspection Notes

Limestone County

No issues to report this week in Limestone County

Limestone County Scores
Limestone County Inspection Notes

DeKalb County

The Dairy Queen on Glenn Boulevard is the lowest score in DeKalb County with an 80. Inspectors say it was written up for mold in the ice machine and a cooler at the wrong temperature.

The Mapco on Highway 75 in Geraldine has raw eggs stored with ready to eat drinks and issues with it’s sink. It gets at 84.

DeKalb County Scores and Inspection Notes

Morgan County

Tommy’s Valero station on Spring Avenue, just north of the Beltline is the only trouble spot this week, with an 83 score. It lost points for missing chemical test strips and mold in soda nozzles.

Morgan County Scores and Inspection Notes

Lauderdale County

Turbo Coffee on East Tennessee Street in Florence gets an 81. It’s inspection sheet lists a dirty ice machine and unlabeled cleaning products as the reasons for the score.

Lauderdale County Scores and Inspection Notes

