Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

K-9 Rio dies in line of duty searching for evidence

K-9 Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency while searching for evidence.
K-9 Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency while searching for evidence.(Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A game warden K-9 in the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources died Thursday in the line of duty.

Authorities said in a post on Facebook that K-9 Rio and his partner Cpl. Keith Page were helping to track down a suspected poacher who was hunting without permission.

After the pair found the suspect, the officers began searching for more evidence when Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency.

Efforts to revive Rio were unsuccessful, and the K-9 died around 11 a.m., officials said.

Rio served as an officer for six years, beginning in January 2017.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Crow, 36
Decatur Police arrest the mother of dead newborn found in dumpster
Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
Colt Carroll
Guntersville man arrested for murder after woman found dead in ditch

Latest News

United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW president’s video bargaining update
El presidente Joe Biden habla desde el Despacho Oval de la Casa Blanca el jueves 19 de octubre...
The White House details its $105 billion funding request for Israel, Ukraine, the border and more
FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Chesebro pleads guilty before trial over his efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia’s 2020 election
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas