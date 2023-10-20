Huntsville International Airport makes Top 10 list for best small airports

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville International Airport made the Top 10 list for best small airports, according to USA Today.

Huntsville was listed among the best in the U.S. by readers of USA Today for the best small airports that help you avoid stress and crowds.

HSV is ranked number two on the list. USA Today says the growing airport is easy to navigate, has an on-site hotel and is normally not crowded, making it a knockout in this list. No other airport in Alabama made the list.

The number one rated airport on the list was Gerald Ford International in Grand Rapids Michigan.

So next time you head out to Huntsville International Airport, be immersed in the easy-going navigation through security to your airplane seat.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.