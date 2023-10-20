Huntsville housing holds public meeting for Mill Creek development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Following the recent approval of a plan for the Mill Creek development by the city council, housing leaders held three public meetings for public input.

Butler Terrace resident Caylah Kortering said she is ready for a change in her community.

“You can only put so much duct tape on a building that was built in the 50s,” she said. “It just boils down to the kids in the community having a safer place and a better educational opportunity.”

Officials believe Mill Creek will bring that change. The development will bring a total of 750 rental units to the area inside I-565, Memorial Parkway, Bob Wallace Avenue, and Triana Boulevard.

“We’ve had escalating rent prices, and we need a place for everyone at every income level to live,” Community development manager Scott Erwin. “The beauty of this project is it has every income level.”

Housing leaders insist this project won’t be a disaster for current public housing tenants. Erwin said the project won’t impede on current residents living in Johnson Tower or Butler Terrace. Huntsville Housing Authority executive director Antonio McGinnis said all residents who wish to stay in the neighborhood will have a place to live.

“That allows us to demolish, build, and then demolish with individuals not being relocated off-site,” Erwin said. “That’s our goal.”

“As long as they are good tenets, they will have the opportunity to return [to] this neighborhood if they choose to do so,” McGinnis said.

Now, leaders have their eyes set on the future, with hopes to secure $50 million in grant money for the project, to ultimately finish building in ten years.

Butler Terrace resident Johnathan Kash said officials can take as long as they need if the finished product comes as advertised.

“It’ll be nice to have somewhere it looks nice, it’s a beautiful neighborhood, and I can walk down the street [safely] with my daughter.”

Leaders maintain their stance that the goal is to phase out residents slowly to move them to a new building. They believe residents should only have to move once.

