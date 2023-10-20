Deals
Group blocks Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur to protest officer-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins

By Javon Williams, Savannah Sapp and Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic was stopped on Hudson Memorial Bridge into Decatur as protestors stopped in the line of traffic in the middle of the bridge on Thursday evening.

WAFF 48′s Savannah Sapp was among those stuck in traffic. Sapp says she saw people with signs referencing the death of Steve Perkins.

Passions were raging in Decatur as it has been officially three weeks since the officer-involved shooting death of Perkins.

Protesters wanted attention and they got it, shutting down a portion of the bridge that overlooks the Tennessee River.

Night after night, protestors have been showing up to Decatur City Hall demanding transparency from officials. Thursday, they took a different approach by bringing traffic to a standstill on the Highway 31 bridge southbound into Decatur.

Morgan County NAACP President Rodney Gordon simply says his car broke down.

“The emergency lights were on and the hood was up as well,” Gordon said. “We needed somebody with some jumper cables, somebody came through with some swift help and we kept things moving. But we wanted them to call the same wrecker service that came to Steve’s house but they didn’t do it.”

Protestors continued their demonstration at the home of Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling.

“We had protesters outside our home Wednesday and Thursday evening. Everyone has a constitutional right to protest peacefully and to speak their mind,” Bowling said in a statement.

“We respect that right. The City of Decatur will continue to work through the legal and judicial process to fully investigate Steve Perkins’ death, and I’ll continue to push for that process to move as quickly as possible.”

