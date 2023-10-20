Former Shoals pastor charged with sexual abuse

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former pastor in the Shoals was charged with sexual abuse on October 11 for incidents in March of 2023, according to court documents.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a home on County Road 277 earlier in October after a Florence woman claimed a local preacher sexually assaulted her, per court documents obtained by WAFF.

The woman victim alleges William Staggs, 49-year-old of Florence, was the person who assaulted her.

She also told police Staggs begged her not to turn him in to authorities. She told the police he was a pastor.

Staggs was charged with Sexual Assault and Indecent Exposure.

