Flower Friday: looking closer at the Encore Azalea

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In this edition of Flower Friday, Huntsville Botanical Garden told us all about the beautiful Encore Azalea.

The Encore Azalea is one of the most popular and successful ornamental landscape plants. The photographs truly do not do them justice. These flowers are a must-see the next time you visit the garden.

Like other evergreen azaleas, Encores are easy to care for. But, they will need more sun than most azaleas (4-6 hours per day) to perform well.

Going on at The Garden right now there’s a Scarecrow Walk along with fall displays of gourds and mums. Then, at the end of November, The Galaxy of Lights will begin!

For more information on upcoming events, visit https://hsvbg.org/things-to-do-2/.

