Financial Friday: Benefits of Home Buying and Selling in the ‘Off’ Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The most popular time to buy or sell a home is from late spring to early September. However, the benefits of buying in the ‘off-season’’, from October through January, may be plentiful depending on your situation.

WAFF talked with the Managing Broker at Redstone Family Realty, Whitney Stringer. She shared the benefits for buyers and sellers.

Relocation buyers are not seasonal: If you are listing in the winter with less competition, remember not everyone waits for fair weather to buy. Transferees who are relocating are more motivated to find a house to buy when the job starts.

Motivated Sellers: Some sellers may be more motivated to sell towards the end of the year due to various reasons, such as tax considerations or relocation plans. This motivation can translate into more negotiation power for buyers.

Year-End Tax Benefits: Buyers might benefit from potential tax advantages by closing on a property before the end of the year. For example, they could deduct mortgage interest and property taxes for the current year on their tax return, potentially reducing their tax liability.

Time to Capitalize on Investment Opportunities: Investors may find good deals on distressed properties or homes with potential for renovations during this time, as some institutional sellers are eager to offload properties before the end of the year.

New Construction discounts & incentives: If you are in the market to buy a new construction house, you are more likely to get builder incentives to get inventory off the books.

Sellers Decorate for the Holidays: Listing a house during the holiday season allows sellers to decorate their homes, and when done tastefully, can help create a warm and inviting atmosphere that can be very appealing to specific potential buyers. If you are a homeowner who prides yourself in your seasonal decor, this emotional connection can help you sell the property faster.

Less Intensive Schedules: Realtors, inspectors, title companies, and other professionals in the industry tend to have lighter schedules during the holiday season. This can lead to faster response times and smoother transactions for all involved.

Time to Settle In Before the New Year: Buying a home in November or December allows homeowners to settle into their new property and make any necessary adjustments before the start of the new year.

New Year, New Beginnings: For many people, the new year represents a fresh start, and buying a new home during this time can symbolize that new beginning. It can be emotionally satisfying for both sellers and buyers.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.