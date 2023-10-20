Dug Hill Rd. to open for local traffic beginning Oct. 21

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dug Hill Road has been closed since June 12 for a project south of Raintree Road and will re-open to local traffic starting Oct. 21.

Madison County city leaders say work will still be going on at various locations along Dug Hill Road and motorists are urged to use extreme caution while workers are present.

Temporary lane closures and frequent delays are expected. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and be patient if the road is blocked.

An existing culvert on Dug Hill Road will be replaced as part of the project.

Dug Hill Road will be closed south of Raintree Road for a project beginning June 12. (Madison County Government)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.