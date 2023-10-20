Deals
Dug Hill Rd. to open for local traffic beginning Oct. 21

Dug Hill Road will re-open to local traffic beginning Oct. 21.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dug Hill Road has been closed since June 12 for a project south of Raintree Road and will re-open to local traffic starting Oct. 21.

Madison County city leaders say work will still be going on at various locations along Dug Hill Road and motorists are urged to use extreme caution while workers are present.

Temporary lane closures and frequent delays are expected. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and be patient if the road is blocked.

An existing culvert on Dug Hill Road will be replaced as part of the project.

