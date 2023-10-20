Downtown Decatur’s 3rd Friday event canceled ahead of protests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Downtown Decatur’s monthly street festival will not be happening on Oct. 20 due to protests happening close by.

According to a post on the event’s Facebook page, the family-friendly event that occurs every third Friday will be canceled due to the safety of protestors and out of respect for Steve Perkins’ family, the man who died in the OIS on Sept. 29.

The Downtown Decatur Merchants and Business Association Board of Directors says the Friday monthly event is canceled so the community can have a peaceful protest.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.