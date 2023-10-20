Deals
Downtown Decatur's 3rd Friday event canceled ahead of protests

Downtown Decatur will cancel its Third Friday event
Downtown Decatur will cancel its Third Friday event
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Downtown Decatur’s monthly street festival will not be happening on Oct. 20 due to protests happening close by.

According to a post on the event’s Facebook page, the family-friendly event that occurs every third Friday will be canceled due to the safety of protestors and out of respect for Steve Perkins’ family, the man who died in the OIS on Sept. 29.

The Downtown Decatur Merchants and Business Association Board of Directors says the Friday monthly event is canceled so the community can have a peaceful protest.

