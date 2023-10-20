Decatur Police arrest the mother of dead newborn found in dumpster

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has arrested the woman who allegedly placed her deceased newborn baby inside the dumpster at Wally World Mini Mart.

On Monday Decatur Police were contacted to check the well-being of 36-year-old Cindy Nicole Crow who was believed to have recently given birth. Crow’s sister, Kristi, called and stated that she believed she was 8 months pregnant and that she has lost a lot of weight overnight. Her sister believed that she had given birth and was concerned about where the baby was.

Kristi stated that on Monday, when Cindy was leaving her home she noticed a large white trash bag in the back floor board of the car she was driving. Kristi tried to look at the bag but Crow refused to let her. Crow then headed to their aunt’s house.

While Crow was gone, her sister looked into the trash and found bloody feminine products and when she arrived at her aunt’s house she noticed that the trash bag was no longer in the car.

Officers spoke with Crow at her job and that is when she agreed to go to the hospital to prove that she was not pregnant. While waiting on the results of the exam, Crow gave an officer consent to search her cell phone.

A Decatur detective found that Crow had Life360 and was able to locate the route she took when she left her home on Monday.

The results for Crow’s test came back and yielded a positive pregnancy test and her uterus was dilated over twice the normal size. Staff at the hospital said that Crow was see at the hospital in Feb. 2023. At that time she was confirmed to be six weeks pregnant with an October 13 due date.

Crow agreed to speak with the detective and was taken to the Decatur Police Department. During the interview Crow confirmed the hospital Feb. 2023 hospital visit and that she was pregnant at that time. Crow stated that she had a miscarriage shortly after that. She then admitted that she did have a white trash bag but claimed that it contained trash from the car she was driving. When the detective asked where the trash bag was Crow provided multiple locations that were later determined to be false.

On Tuesday, officers searched the route that was discovered from Crow’s Life360 app and one of those locations was at the Wally World Mini-Mart on Point Mallard Dr. SW in Decatur.

Upon their arrival officers searched the dumpster and found a trash bag containing the body of a newborn baby girl stuffed in the bottom of the dumpster. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

On Wednesday, due to evidence acquired over the three days, a felony warrant was obtained for Crow for the offense of Abuse of a Corpse. Crow was located at her home in Decatur and taken into custody.

Crow was booked into the Morgan County Jail where she is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.