The Christmas Collection at Ledgewood Fine Stationery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The time to prepare for the holiday season is upon us! Before we know it, it’ll be time to send out Christmas cards, wrap presents, host parties, and visit with loved ones. Ledgewood Fine Stationery has everything you will need to make this Christmas magical.

Having been open for over 8 years, the designers at Ledgwood Fine Stationery have created thousands of Christmas cards. Offering custom and semi-custom Christmas cards, there is truly no better business to use this holiday season.

Customize your gifts this year with beautiful gift tags (Ledgewood Fine Stationery)

What’s offered in The Christmas Collection?

Shop custom and semi-custom Christmas cards (Ledgewood Fine Stationery)

What’s popular?

One of their more popular items is their Christmas cards. Christmas Cards are personalized just for you and your family! You can pick from one of their designs or let them custom-create something, specifically for you. Let them capture the spirit of your family through beautiful paper!

Christmas Gift Tags can be personalized for you and your family... or from Santa! Tags come in increments of 24 and are 2x3.5′' in size with a drilled hole at the top. They make gift-giving fun! Great for giving presents whether to a friend, family member, classmate, or teacher!

Christmas Stickers can be personalized as well! Stickers come in increments of 24 and are 2.5x2.5′' in size. They are available in round and square shapes.

Ledgewood has plenty of options for hostess gifts for all those holiday parties! (Ledgewood Fine Stationery)

Shop a variety of items online (Ledgewood Fine Stationery)

To make an order or browse the full collection, visit here. From now through November 1, Tennessee Valley Living fans can receive 20% off their Christmas order by using the code ‘TENNESSEEVALLEYLIVING’ at checkout.

