Becoming mostly sunny, breezy & nice for today.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, any lingering showers from overnight end early with mostly sunny & breezy conditions expected for the day ahead. High temps in the 70s. Mostly clear with diminishing winds overnight. Low temps in the 40s. Saturday, sunny, warm and breezy. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Saturday night, temps in the 40s with clear conditions. More sun for Sunday, but not as warm. Temps in the low 70s.

Monday through Friday, more sunshine with temps in the 70s during the day, mainly clear at night with a combination of 40s and 50s overnight. A chance of rain for next weekend with cooler temperatures.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.