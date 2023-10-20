Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

4 displaced after fire in New Hope

Fire fighters respond to a fire on Melanie Lane in New Hope
Fire fighters respond to a fire on Melanie Lane in New Hope(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Hope, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people are displaced after a late morning fire in New Hope. It happened just after 11:30 Friday morning on Melanie Lane.

We’re told the damage is minimal and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt. WAFF 48 has a crew on the scene, gathering more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindy Crow, 36
Decatur Police arrest the mother of dead newborn found in dumpster
Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches
Colt Carroll
Guntersville man arrested for murder after woman found dead in ditch

Latest News

Home buying in the "Off season"
Financial Friday: Benefits of Home Buying and Selling in the ‘Off’ Season
Rep. Robert Aderholt with the Lowhorne family.
Rep. Aderholt honors 2 Alabamians selected as ‘Angels in Adoption’
William Staggs
Former Shoals pastor charged with sexual abuse
Traffic backed up on Hudson Memorial Bridge as protestors stand in line of traffic.
Group blocks Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur to protest officer-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins