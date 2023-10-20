4 displaced after fire in New Hope

New Hope, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people are displaced after a late morning fire in New Hope. It happened just after 11:30 Friday morning on Melanie Lane.

We’re told the damage is minimal and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt. WAFF 48 has a crew on the scene, gathering more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.