Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Suspect who crashed into in San Francisco armed with knife, crossbow

Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, and police shot the driver, who later died. (KGO, SERGII MOLCHANOV, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police said Thursday that a man killed by police after intentionally crashing a car at the Chinese Consulate earlier this month was armed with a knife, and a crossbow and arrows, offering the first official details of the attack.

San Francisco Police Acting Commander Mark Im said at a virtual town hall that Zhanyuan Yang stood against a wall hiding a knife in his right hand. He says Yang then rotated toward a police sergeant and the security guard, exposing the knife and made “multiple, rapid, downward swinging motions with the knife towards the direction of the sergeant and the security guard.”

The officer then opened fire after Yang failed to comply with orders to get on the ground. Yang was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Yang, a 31-year-old San Francisco resident, rammed a car into the visa office of the consulate on Oct. 9. Investigators so far haven’t released a possible motive.

Sergii Molchanov was in line waiting for his turn to submit his visa documents when he said the blue Honda sedan barreled in through the main doors at full speed, barely missing him.

Molchanov told The Associated Press that the car struck a wall and the driver was bleeding from his head as he got out of the car, yelling about the C.C.P., an abbreviation for the Chinese Communist Party

Another witness, Tony Xin, told KTVU-TV that the driver was holding two knives when he exited the car and began arguing with security guards.

Police arrived less than a minute later, he said.

The crash was condemned by the Chinese government and by the White House. It took place as San Francisco prepared to host next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, a gathering of world leaders from Pacific Rim nations.

The San Francisco consulate has been targeted a number of times before. Among the most serious was a fire set by a Chinese man on New Year’s Day 2014 at the main entrance. It charred a section of the outside of the building.

The man, who was living in the San Francisco Bay Area, told authorities he was driven by voices he was hearing. He was sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
Rose Lacy and Antonio Kimbrough were found about 25 hours after they were reported missing
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe, nephew deceased
Cindy Crow, 36
Decatur Police arrest woman believed to be the mother of dead newborn found in dumpster
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected
Kitchen Cops uncover bugs in bags of flour, rodents near donuts and week old sandwiches

Latest News

Muscle Shoals City Schools is keeping the overdose-reversing drug Narcan in every single school...
‘Safety is our priority’: Muscle Shoals City Schools keeps Narcan at every school in the system
Joran van der Sloot
‘Justice for Natalee’: Joran van der Sloot pleads guilty to wire fraud and extortion charges, sentenced to 20 years
Walmart, Aldi are lowering Thanksgiving prices for the holiday season.
Walmart, Aldi lowering prices for Thanksgiving meals to help families combat inflation
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate