State prosecutors use Xzavier Scott’s old testimony as evidence in capital murder re-trial

Scott was accused of murdering a woman in 2018.
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Closing arguments are expected on Thursday in the trial of Huntsville murder suspect, Xzavier Scott, who is accused of stabbing Tiffany Kelly to death in 2018.

One year later: Family gathers to remember mother murdered in South Huntsville

On Wednesday, a doctor was called to the stand to describe the victim’s injuries and how it played a part in her death.

However, the main focus from prosecutors was testimony Scott gave during his ex-girlfriend’s trial last year in which Scott admitted to killing Kelly.

Domanek Jackson is Scott’s ex-girlfriend and was charged alongside him for Kelley’s murder. During her trial in 2022, Jackson was convicted of robbery but acquitted of capital murder.

In the testimony read to the court, Scott says he and Jackson were together in 2018, when he “blacked out” and stabbed Kelly to death. At the time, Kelley was giving Scott and Jackson a ride across town.

Scott testified that he and Jackson dumped Kelley’s body and used her car drive to Clarke County. He also said he told Jackson to lie to police about what happened.

The defense didn’t respond to the state’s readings.

The jury was also set to hear testimony from a forensics consultant, but it was shelved after prosecutors argued the presentation wasn’t a part of the discovery process.

Afterwards, jurors were sent home while both sides prepare for closing arguments.

