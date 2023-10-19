Deals
Snead State offers clothing to students with “Parson Closet”

This project was founded by First Lady Janet Whitmore
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Snead State Community College is giving back to their student body in more ways than just one.

Following an increase in mental health resources and a food pantry, First Lady Janet Whitmore thought of a new way to give back.

The Parson Closet officially opened on Tuesday. The closet contains an expansive collection of clothing donated to the college for students in need.

Janet Whitmore, wife of Snead State President Joe Whitmore says the idea came to her just after her retirement. She says after years of working in higher education, she learned many students had to make sacrifices for their degree.

“I saw students working two to three jobs just to provide for their housing and transportation. Many times they sacrificed new clothing,” Whitmore says.

Whitmore says she has always felt grateful to Snead State for the impact it has on her and her family. While cleaning out her own closet one day, the idea of the Parson Closet came to her.

“I feel very blessed that I always have nice clothes to wear, but I wanted to be able to give them to somebody that can use them and benefit from them,” she says.

Whitmore says her husband, President Joe Whitmore, may have been skeptical at first, but the two worked to make her dream possible. Nearly a year after her idea was born, the Parson Closet became a reality.

The closet is located in the testing center on Snead State’s campus in Boaz. The closet offers both men and women’s clothing and shoes.

”We have a QR code when they come in the door, they scan it, all they have to do is put in their name and their student ID. When they leave, they put in how many items they get. There’s no limit to what they can get, and there’s no limit to how many times that they come in if they need items. They don’t really even have to talk to anybody if for some reason they’re intimidated. I don’t want them to be embarrassed in any way,” Whitmore says.

According to Whitmore, all clothing in the closet is donated by herself, faculty, and local businesses in the area. All items are completely free to Snead State Students.

Pieces range from casual clothing all the way to business professional attire. The closet will be open during the week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Whitmore says if students wish to remain discreet, they may schedule a Friday appointment with staff.

